WWE must make one major change because of WrestleMania 41

Soon after the conclusion of Backlash France, WWE made a massive announcement that WrestleMania 41 would be taking place in Las Vegas. Next year's Showcase of the Immortals will emanate live from Allegiant Stadium, the same venue where SummerSlam 2021 took place.

However, WrestleMania 41 will have a major change from previous years as it will take place in the middle of April 2025. For those unaware, both nights of WrestleMania 41 are scheduled for April 19 & 20, 2025.

Traditionally, both nights of WrestleMania take place in the first week of April. This year, it occurred on April 6 and 7, 2024, respectively.

However, with the Grandest Stage of Them All being held later in April next year, WWE must make a major change by adding one more Premium Live event between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 41. In this article, we will discuss the reasons for this should happen.

To sustain momentum for WrestleMania 41

One of the primary reasons why the Stamford-based promotion needs to add another PLE between the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania is to sustain the momentum leading up to the biggest show of the year.

For the past few years, only the Elimination Chamber PLE has filled this gap, but with WrestleMania delayed by over a week till mid-April this year, WWE arguably needs an additional event to maintain excitement. Without it, the build-up for WrestleMania matches could suffer, potentially leading to lackluster anticipation among fans.

This could be done by advancing the Saudi Arabia show to March 2025. Typically, every year WWE's initial Saudi event occurs after WrestleMania, usually around May.

However, in 2022, World Wrestling Entertainment organized its first Saudi Arabia show in February, which was Elimination Chamber 2022. Therefore, following the same approach next year would assist WWE in sustaining momentum for WrestleMania 41.

Without a second PLE, the feuds may feel drawn out

Without having a second PLE between Royal Rumble and Mania, there is a high chance that WrestleMania feuds may feel drawn out, risking fan disinterest in some matches.

This scenario particularly affects the winners of the Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches who will win their title shots in the early part of the year but have to wait for around three months for their title bout.

However, with an extra PLE added between, WWE could explore alternate feuds for the winners that conclude by the end of the March event. Following the conclusion of the March PLE, the focus could then shift solely to their WrestleMania feuds.

This will allow WWE to book massive last-minute matches for WrestleMania 41

If WWE includes an additional PLE between WrestleMania 41 and the Royal Rumble, it provides the company with the opportunity to book last-minute significant matches for Vegas.

This could potentially involve surprises like the return of The Rock and John Cena in the March PLE, leading to their inclusion in WrestleMania matches as last-minute additions.

Without a PLE in March, WWE would be limited to bringing back Cena and The Rock on regular episodes of RAW or SmackDown, which might generate less excitement compared to a PLE return.