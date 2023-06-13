WWE needs to hand six-time champion his retirement match, and here’s how

WWE has given countless legends and Hall of Famers one more chance at immortality.

Six-time WWE Champion Hulk Hogan has made it known as of late that he's still part of the company and would like to have a retirement match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 40.

While we aren't sure either man would be up for competing in a full-blown match against one another in Philadelphia next year, there's a way they could go about it to give Hogan a proper send-off in the world of professional wrestling.

The cinematic match rose significantly in popularity during the pandemic but was originally the mastermind of Matt Hardy for his Broken Universe in IMPACT Wrestling.

If WWE wants to give Hulk Hogan a retirement bout against pretty much anyone, a cinematic match would seemingly be the best way to go in order to prevent injury and the potential embarrassment of having things go horribly wrong in front of a live crowd.

Hulk Hogan hasn't exactly endeared himself to the current WWE roster lately

If Hulk Hogan is to wrestle one more bout at WrestleMania 40, a cinematic match with someone like Stone Cold Steve Austin is probably his best bet.

Because when it comes to the current crop of talents on RAW and SmackDown, Hogan hasn't been exactly complimentary about the physique of today's professional wrestlers.

Hogan said on the Full Send Podcast that many of today's professional wrestlers look like they should be bagging his groceries instead of competing inside the squared circle.

"All the guys I wrestled looked like monster sized and nowadays, there are a lot of guys that look like wrestlers and a lot of guys that don’t," Hulk Hogan said. "A lot of guys that look like wrestlers, and then you got guys that look like they should be bagging my groceries. So the difference is How athletic the guys are. Smaller guys can do all kinds of crazy stuff. They do so much impressive stuff in one match, I wouldn’t do that much in a year. But what does it mean? You know?” [H/T: PWMania]

Do you think WWE should give Hulk Hogan one more match? Do you think the cinematic approach is the best way to go if they do? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

