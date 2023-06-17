WWE needs to reunite popular duo if 46-year-old star returns tonight on SmackDown

WWE needs to consider reuniting a popular act tonight on SmackDown if a 46-year-old superstar returns.

Bobby Lashley has not competed in a match since losing to AJ Styles in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament on the May 12 edition of SmackDown. The former champion only had a brief appearance at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles this year.

The All Mighty had won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on the episode of SmackDown before WWE's biggest show of the year. Lashley's only appearance during WrestleMania weekend was to celebrate with the trophy he won on SmackDown.

It was reported earlier today that Lashley could be making an appearance tonight on SmackDown. If he does show up at the Rupp Arena tonight in Lexington, Kentucky, his former manager, MVP, should be with him.

Montel Vontavious Porter has previously served as Lashley's mouthpiece, as well as the manager of The Hurt Business faction. Bobby could be a great adversary for Roman Reigns or Austin Theory on the blue brand. MVP can make Lashley a heel or a babyface in one promo, and Bobby would benefit from having the veteran by his side again to make his promos more impactful.

HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT From Reddit: "Lashley and MVP are regulars at that location and one of the guests asked if something like this could happen kinda like as a fan fantasy thing. The manager ran this by with MVP and Lashley and this was the result of it." From Reddit: "Lashley and MVP are regulars at that location and one of the guests asked if something like this could happen kinda like as a fan fantasy thing. The manager ran this by with MVP and Lashley and this was the result of it." https://t.co/80393C7XiA

MVP mocks Bobby Lashley for not having a match at WWE WrestleMania

MVP recently poked fun at Bobby Lashley for not having a match at WrestleMania 39.

Montel Vontavious Porter currently serves as the manager for the Nigerian Giant, Omos. At WrestleMania 39, Omos battled Brock Lesnar in a singles match. The 29-year-year old gave it everything he had, but in the end, The Beast Incarnate proved to be too much and emerged victorious.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, MVP noted that Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion with him by his side, but without him, he's not even a part of WrestleMania.

"With me, Bobby Lashley was a two-time WWE Champion. Without me, Bobby Lashley doesn't even have a WrestleMania match, which I would say that Bobby should take into consideration because Omos does have a WrestleMania match. Perhaps you should reconsider your position and give me a call." [1:29 - 145]

Lashley was at his best when he had the wisdom of MVP to lean on. Only time will tell if WWE ever decides to reunite the popular duo.

