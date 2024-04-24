WWE needs to set up major Cody Rhodes feud for SummerSlam 2024

Cody Rhodes was the man who dethroned Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL to end the latter's historic 1,316-day title reign and become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. With him holding the top prize of the Stamford-based promotion, WWE needs to set up a blockbuster feud for The American Nightmare leading up to the SummerSlam 2024 Premium Live Event.

This year, the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio, will host The Biggest Party of the Summer, which is one of WWE's biggest premium live events following WrestleMania. The Stamford-based promotion needs to build Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther for this year's SummerSlam, as it could be one of the biggest matches in the company.

This is a feud that the WWE Universe has been looking to see, as they are two of the top-tier superstars in the company. There are several reasons why WWE needs to go in that direction for SummerSlam 2024.

To give Cody Rhodes a blockbuster championship match

Cody Rhodes' world championship victory came after years of anticipation and hard-fought battles. Therefore, WWE needs to put him in high-profile feuds and storylines to accentuate his title run now that he is the Undisputed WWE Champion.

With SummerSlam being the Stamford-based company's one of the biggest four premium live events, The American Nightmare needs to be involved in a prominent storyline. The Stamford-based promotion must set up a nerve-wracking bout between Gunther and Rhodes to give the latter his biggest title defense match.

This will not only set the stage for one of the biggest blockbuster matches of The Biggest Party of the Summer, but it will also glorify Cody Rhodes' reign as the Undisputed WWE Champion.

It would provide fans with an unreal experience when The Ring General goes one-on-one with The American Nightmare.

To elevate Gunther to the main event scene

Gunther lost the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL after a historic 666-day title run that will be remembered for generations. WWE needs to move The Ring General up to the main event scene now that he appears to have accomplished everything in the mid-card division.

The Stamford-based company needs to insert The Ring General in an Undisputed WWE Championship feud with Cody Rhodes for SummerSlam 2024 to prepare him for the bigger stages and make him the top star in the division.

A blockbuster feud with The American Nightmare will help Gunther transition from the mid-card to the main event scene and catapult his career significantly.

To sow the seeds for Bash in Berlin

One of the biggest international events that WWE will be hosting this year is Bash in Berlin, which will be held in the same month as SummerSlam 2024. As expected, Gunther is one of the top stars who is anticipated to take center stage in the upcoming spectacle that will be held in Germany.

To enable The Ring General to ascend to the top of the division, WWE must establish a blockbuster feud between the former Intercontinental Champion and Cody Rhodes at this year's SummerSlam.

Apart from putting the Imperium leader in the limelight, it will also sow the seeds for Gunther's potential huge match for Bash in Berlin, where he is expected to have a grand showdown.

