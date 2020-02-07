WWE newcomer teases match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown

Goldberg is a WWE Hall of Famer

Killer Kross has responded to a tweet about a possible match against Goldberg at Super ShowDown by simply stating, “Anything can happen in the WWE.”

The 34-year-old officially signed with WWE earlier this week and it is currently unclear whether he will debut on NXT or as a member of the RAW or SmackDown rosters.

Goldberg, meanwhile, is due to appear on the February 7 episode of SmackDown to reveal “Who’s next?” amid speculation that he is set to compete in his first WWE match in six months at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

Kross received a tweet with a graphic of him and Goldberg alongside the Super ShowDown logo, to which he replied by teasing that the match could happen.

Anything can happen in the WWE. https://t.co/VtQJCK3hFe — 🕳🐇Killer Kross ⏳💀❌ (@realKILLERkross) February 6, 2020

Goldberg’s WWE run in 2019

After two years out of a WWE ring, Goldberg returned at Super ShowDown in June 2019 to face The Undertaker in the main event.

Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer legitimately knocked himself out while delivering a spear into the ring post early on in the match, causing the rest of the first-time-ever encounter to be full of mistakes before The Undertaker picked up the win with a chokeslam.

He went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler in a two-minute match at SummerSlam in August 2019, but he has not competed in any matches since.

