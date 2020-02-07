WWE Rumors - Goldberg to easily defeat a top heel Superstar at Super Showdown?

Goldberg.

Goldberg will return to WWE TV this week on SmackDown and the opponent for his next match will be revealed at the show. The WWE Hall of Famer is set to work a match at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia on February 27th and he could also stick around for a possible WrestleMania match as well.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz discussed Goldberg's return and the various possibilities that could arise with regards to his opponent on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast episode.

Daniel Bryan's name was ruled out as the former WWE Champion, just like the last Saudi Arabia show, will not be travelling with the roster to the Middle East.

Tom stated that Goldberg will not be facing a babyface and that the company would ideally book the former WCW Champion against a heel. Goldberg is also favoured to pick up an easy win against whoever he faces at the end of the month.

While Roman Reigns and The Fiend are credible opponents for Goldberg, WWE may choose to not go down that road. Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro are some of the names that were brought up as the potential opponents for Goldberg.

Here's what Tom had to say:

Well, we can say for certain it’s not going to be Daniel Bryan as Daniel Bryan won‘t be at the Saudi Arabia show. We know that one. Goldberg will not be working with a face, because Goldberg has to be the face. So we can eliminate the Fiend, even though he’s technically a heel, he still gets face pops. We can eliminate him, we can eliminate Roman, even though I feel that would be a really good match and we can eliminate Braun Strowman. Goldberg also won’t be losing.

There’s no chance he’s going to lose the match, which is another reason why we can eliminate The Fiend. We definitely won’t be seeing someone like Tyson Fury. So it will be a heel who can afford to take an easy loss. Corbin is definitely a possible contender. I would be leaning towards Cesaro or Shinsuke Nakamura.

I feel Sami Zayn could be bold and brash enough to come down and lay out a challenge. Corbin is another one who could be doing that. But they tend to double down with their big losses. So when someone’s on the down, they really push him down before they start to build him back up again. Nakamura had a bad week, Corbin just had a really bad week. I’m thinking a Cesaro, maybe a Corbin, but Cesaro is definitely my favourite option at this point in time.

