WWE News: 2 stunning matches advertised for Monday Night RAW

Sripad FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW is less than 48 hours away and WWE have been planning big things for the 1st RAW of 2020.

The return of Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman has already been announced and so has the match for the United States Championship. Andrade will defend his title against Rey Mysterio next Monday – a rematch less than 15 days after he lost the title to El Idolo at a Live Event.

Another match that has been announced is the RAW tag-team titles match. The Viking Raiders will defend their titles in a triple-threat match against The OC and The Street Profits.

Now, Oklahoma City’s Chesapeake Energy Arena, the hosts of the 1st RAW of 2020 are advertising 2 more matches for the show. As per their listing, Kevin Owens will be going up against Seth Rollins (accompanied by AOP) which could possibly be building to a match at the Royal Rumble. There is a very good chance of Samoa Joe getting involved as well.

The other match that is being advertised is a women's tag-team match. RAW Women's champion, Becky Lynch and Charlotte are set to team up once again to face the Women's tag-team champions, Kabuki Warriors.

The listing has also named Rusev, Liv Morgan, Lana, Bobby Lashley and many others to appear on the show.