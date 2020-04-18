WWE News - 2-time World Champion pays tribute to Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins on SmackDown

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins were recently released by WWE.

The SmackDown Superstar wore a T-shirt on tonight's show, as a tribute to the released duo.

​ Ryder and Hawkins

On tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler was featured in a segment that also involved Otis, Mandy Rose, and Sonya Deville. Ziggler came out soon after a brilliant promo by Deville, which saw her explain the recent actions that led to a rift between her and Mandy.

The segment ended with Otis and Rose standing tall in the ring, while the villains retreated with Dolph yelling that it isn't over. Many fans must have noticed the outfit Ziggler was sporting in the segment. Ziggler was wearing a sport coat, with a sleeveless T-shirt hidden inside.

Soon after, a brawl broke out and Ziggler removed the coat during the tussle, revealing the T-shirt.

Dolph Ziggler paying tribute to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins during #SmackDown Nice touch. pic.twitter.com/HmNkkpNCRn — Ryan Droste (@ryandroste) April 18, 2020

Dolph wore the T-shirt as a tribute to Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, who were recently released by WWE. The "Win Or Lose: Never Undefeated" T-shirt is available on WWE Shop for purchase.

WWE have released several Superstars as a part of budget cuts during the coronavirus outbreak. Ryder and Hawkins were a heelish duo back in the day when they were a part of Edge's stable, La Familia. The duo has won the WWE RAW Tag Team titles on two occasions. Ryder also made a name for himself as a singles star and went on to win the Intercontinental Title in a Ladder match at WrestleMania 32, in front of more than 100,000 fans.

Ziggler has been buying merch from indie stars in bulk lately, and his latest gesture towards Ryder and Hawkins is garnering him more praise on social media.