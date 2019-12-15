WWE News: 3-Time WCW World Champion reacts to Goldberg describing him as a mentor

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 09:38 IST SHARE

DDP, Hulk Hogan, Sting and Goldberg

In an interview with Stone Cold Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions show, which will air after WWE TLC 2019 on the WWE Network, a preview of a word association segment was tweeted out where Goldberg refers to Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) as his mentor. DDP reacted by saying it was great to know that.

Goldberg reacted to several WWE Superstars who were named during the preview. Here are the names and reactions.

DDP reacted to Goldberg calling him a mentor alongside Sting and said,

"This is awesome! I knew Bill was going to be monster money in our business from the first moment I met him. It was great to be a small part of his incredible success"

This is awesome! I knew Bill was going to be monster money in our business from the first moment I met him💥 It was great to be a small part of his incredible success DDP💎 @steveaustinBSR @Goldberg https://t.co/VFIByttqKq — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) December 15, 2019

DDP has been described as a mentor by several people, including AEW's Cody Rhodes. It's heartening to see that Goldberg has not forgotten any of the people that helped him in the early stages of his career.