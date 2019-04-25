WWE News: 32-year-old Superstar "delighted" that Ronda Rousey is gone from WWE

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.29K // 25 Apr 2019, 06:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey hasn't competed in the WWE after her loss at WrestleMania 35

What's the story?

In an interview with US Magazine, WWE RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch opened up on a myriad of topics.

"Becky 2 Belts" chimed in with her thoughts on Ronda Rousey taking a hiatus from the WWE -- asserting that she's "delighted" that Rousey is gone, particularly due to Rousey having disrespected the pro wrestling business.

In case you didn't know...

WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat "Winner Takes All" Match, was the headlining matchup which closed out this year's edition of WrestleMania.

The aforesaid matchup made history, owing to the fact that it was the very first time that a women's match served as the main event of WrestleMania.

Lynch ended up pinning Rousey, and thereby winning both the RAW as well as the SmackDown Women's Championships.

Also Read: AEW News: Tony Khan on AEW TV deal, comparisons to WCW, WWE and more

The heart of the matter

Becky Lynch opined that Ronda Rousey only knows how to win, but doesn't know how to handle a loss. On the contrary, Lynch added that while she herself is not the fastest, strongest or most athletic; she is relentless.

Additionally, Lynch elucidated that the way to beat Rousey, is not physically, but mentally. She alluded that Rousey is a sore loser, and pointed out how "The Rowdy One" hasn't been seen on RAW or SmackDown after WrestleMania 35.

Furthermore, Lynch credited Rousey for her athleticism, however, indicated that while Rousey has accomplished a lot in MMA; The Rowdy UFC Hall of Famer lacks passion for the professional wrestling business. Lynch stated,

Advertisement

"I don't want to help her advance at all! I'm happy I beat her. I want to get rid of her...They're my belts now! Becky Two Belts. This is Becky Two Belts' show now. I'm not giving her any advice. I'm not helping her progress along. She doesn't deserve to be here. She's disrespected my business and I am delighted that she's gone."

Moreover, with regard to Rousey asserting that she intends to start a family with her husband Travis Browne, Lynch stated,

"If she wants to go and have a family, that's great for her. Sail off into the sunset. But I'll be here running the show."

What's next?

Becky Lynch is presently involved in a feud with RAW Superstar Lacey Evans for the former's RAW Women's Championship.

On the other hand, Lynch is also involved in a rivalry over her SmackDown Women's Title with SmackDown Superstar Charlotte Flair.

Also Read: WWE Rumors: RAW Superstar set to undergo "operations"

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's statements regarding Ronda Rousey? Sound off in the comments!