WWE News: 4 Major matches confirmed for next week's NXT

Next Wednesday is going to be action-packed for NXT!

The Black and Gold brand will get to witness four never-seen-before matches!

WWE NXT

Next week's episode of WWE NXT promises to be a blast as we will get to witness four never-seen-before matches. Tegan Nox will team up with Shotzi Blackheart to deal with her arch-rival Dakota Kai and her partner Raquel Gonzalez.

There will also be three matches for the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament. El Hijo del Fantasma will make his in-ring debut against Jack Gallagher, Kushida will face Tony Nese and Drake Maverick will go one-on-one with Jake Atlas. It can possibly be one of Maverick's last few matches on WWE as he was let go by the company along with several other WWE Superstars.

The matches for next week's episode

After it was teased that Fantasma could be the one behind the kidnappings of WWE Superstars over the past few weeks on NXT, the masked luchador will make his debut against Jack Gallagher in a tournament match to crown an interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion. Drake Maverick will go up against NXT's newest Superstar Jake Atlas and may look forward in making a lasting impact if its going to be one of his last few matches for the company.

After getting saved by Shotzi Blackheart on this week's episode from being attacked by Kai while she was having a match with Raquel Gonzalez, Tegan Nox will team up with Blackheart to deal with her two adversaries on next week's NXT.

Apart from these four matches we will have Finn Balor taking on Velveteen Dream that will surely have people glued to their TV sets next week