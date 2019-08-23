WWE News: 4-time World Champion reveals how Vince McMahon's comment made him lose weight

Vince McMahon is brutally honest with his Superstars

Sheamus has become one of WWE’s most inspirational Superstars since beginning his ‘Celtic Warrior Workouts’ YouTube channel in November 2017.

The channel documents the four-time World Champion’s various exercises as he tests himself by working out alongside his fellow WWE Superstars, as well as other names from the fitness industry.

In past interviews, the Irishman mentioned that he had stopped enjoying his workouts and he no longer felt motivated to train, which is why he set up his YouTube channel.

Now, speaking on the E&C Pod of Awesomeness, “The Celtic Warrior” has revealed that a certain comment from Vince McMahon was also a key moment that made him realise that he needed to get in better shape.

“I came back from holiday in Ireland and me and Cesaro were walking by Vince. Vince goes, ‘Hey Sheamus! Enjoy the holidays, huh?’ and he was looking at me and my gut. I said, ‘That’s it, that’s it, I need to do something about it.’ That was the change in gear. Cesaro knew it – Cesaro knew right away when that comment was made.”

What’s next for Sheamus in WWE?

Sheamus made headlines recently after revealing that he has transformed his physique by losing 40 pounds over the last few months.

As for his next step in WWE, reports earlier this year suggested that Sheamus could retire due to issues with his neck and spine.

However, during his hour-long conversation with Edge and Christian, the former Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank winner said he is unsure what lies ahead for him in WWE but did not give any indications that his career is over.

His last in-ring appearance came on the April 9 episode of SmackDown Live when he joined forces with Cesaro and Drew McIntyre in a losing effort against The New Day.

