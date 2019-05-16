×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstars Shut Down Rumors of Sheamus Retiring

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
1.47K   //    16 May 2019, 00:49 IST

Sheamus
Sheamus

What's the story?

Rusev and Drew McIntyre spoke to different sources recently on the rumors about Sheamus retiring due to his neck injury. Both of them shot down the rumors and said that he might return soon.


In case you didn't know...

Sheamus was last seen on WWE TV on Smackdown after WrestleMania last month, where he was involved in a tag team match against The New Day. Since then, reports are circulating that he may have to end his career as a wrestler due to his neck injury issues.

The Bar has been broken up as Cesaro was transferred to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, where he has been competing in singles competition. This added more fuel to the rumor that Sheamus' injury might indeed be a serious one.


The heart of the matter

Talking to Irish Mirror Report, Rusev is of the opinion that The Celtic Warrior is nowhere at the end of his career. He said:

He is in the best shape of his life. He lives eight houses down our house, so I see him every day, we watch football every day, our puppies play with each other. So, he is fine. He is nowhere at the end of his career. He may be 50, but who cares? (laughs).

While talking to talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre, who is good friends with The Celtic Warrior said the same thing. He stated:

To see him go on and win multiple titles, Royal Rumbles, Money In The Banks and pretty much everything you can win is really awesome. I'm so proud of everything he's done, but I wouldn't believe everything you read on the internet.

Sheamus has a long history with spinal stenosis, but there has been no official word yet about the severity of his injury.


What's Next?

Going by the words of Drew McIntyre and Rusev, Sheamus might return back to TV soon.

Tags:
The Bar Drew McIntyre Sheamus
Advertisement
WWE News: Sheamus says he wants Cesaro to become a World Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sheamus and Cesaro show excitement for Game of Thrones in a kingly way
RELATED STORY
7 Legendary WWE superstars with amusing secrets
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former Tag Team champions surprisingly broken up after Superstar Shakeup
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Sheamus reacts to The Bar breaking up
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Sheamus not on SmackDown with Cesaro because he's injured?
RELATED STORY
4 current superstars who would've been ideal opponents for Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Money in the Bank 2019: 6 superstars who should be in the Men's Ladder match
RELATED STORY
10 most underrated main roster superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Several SmackDown Superstars seen rooting for Kofi Kingston backstage
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us