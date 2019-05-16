WWE News: Top Superstars Shut Down Rumors of Sheamus Retiring

What's the story?

Rusev and Drew McIntyre spoke to different sources recently on the rumors about Sheamus retiring due to his neck injury. Both of them shot down the rumors and said that he might return soon.

In case you didn't know...

Sheamus was last seen on WWE TV on Smackdown after WrestleMania last month, where he was involved in a tag team match against The New Day. Since then, reports are circulating that he may have to end his career as a wrestler due to his neck injury issues.

The Bar has been broken up as Cesaro was transferred to Raw as part of the Superstar Shake-up, where he has been competing in singles competition. This added more fuel to the rumor that Sheamus' injury might indeed be a serious one.

The heart of the matter

Talking to Irish Mirror Report, Rusev is of the opinion that The Celtic Warrior is nowhere at the end of his career. He said:

He is in the best shape of his life. He lives eight houses down our house, so I see him every day, we watch football every day, our puppies play with each other. So, he is fine. He is nowhere at the end of his career. He may be 50, but who cares? (laughs).

While talking to talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre, who is good friends with The Celtic Warrior said the same thing. He stated:

To see him go on and win multiple titles, Royal Rumbles, Money In The Banks and pretty much everything you can win is really awesome. I'm so proud of everything he's done, but I wouldn't believe everything you read on the internet.

Sheamus has a long history with spinal stenosis, but there has been no official word yet about the severity of his injury.

What's Next?

Going by the words of Drew McIntyre and Rusev, Sheamus might return back to TV soon.