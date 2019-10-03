WWE News: AEW reportedly gets 3 times the views of NXT as per early estimates

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 622 // 03 Oct 2019, 22:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Photo Credit: AEW/WWE

AEW debuted its new weekly television show called Dynamite this week. The show featured a blend of great matches and amazing surprises including the return of Jon Moxley and debut of former WWE World Champion Jack Swagger (now going by Jack Hager).

AEW went head-to-head with NXT on USA this week which was filled with spectacular action in its own right. With the return of Tomasso Ciampa and Finn Balor to NXT, along with a MOTY candidate from Matt Riddle and Adam Cole, this week's edition of NXT was amazing.

However, while the official ratings for the show are not yet out, there is an indication that tilts the balance in the favor of AEW.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that as per the Playsation Vue numbers he got, AEW had over triple the viewers of NXT and was the third most-watched show that night. Having said that, PlayStation Vue provides only a small sample group and even though the indication is towards AEW garnering a higher rating, it may change when the actual numbers come out.

What is Playstation Vue?

Playstation Vue is an Internet television service which is owned by Sony Interactive Entertainment. It is essentially meant for people who do not have access to cable television and watch shows using the internet.

There is no doubt that AEW put out a stellar show in its very first outing on cable television and with Superstars such as Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega in action, it was bound to be a success. However, it would be interesting to note if AEW can maintain the momentum going forward as the high ratings could be attributed to many fans tuning in to see the first episode and sampling it.

Also Read: Major backstage update on Finn Balor's main roster future following return to NXT, contract details revealed

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!