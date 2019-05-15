WWE News: AEW Superstar explains why he is stronger than Mark Henry

Mark Henry

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling Superstar Adam Page recently took to Twitter and reacted to a gif that features him pulling a truck with one hand.

Page stated that Mark Henry did this once with two hands, which makes Page the world's strongest man.

In case you didn't know...

Mark Henry is famously known as "The World's Strongest Man" and has proven time and again that he deserves this moniker. Henry has displayed incredible feats of strength on various occasions throughout his WWE tenure. He once pulled two double tractor-trailers to create a world record. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018.

Adam Page, on the other hand, is known for his work in Ring of Honor. Following his departure from the promotion, Page tried his hand in New Japan Pro Wrestling. Earlier this year, he signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling and is set to face off against former WWE Superstar Pac at AEW's first show, Double or Nothing, which is going to emanate from the MGM Grand on May 25th.

The promotion of the show recently saw a huge brawl break out in an indie promotion, which involved the likes of Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

The heart of the matter

A GIF recently surfaced that shows Adam Page displaying an incredible amount of power by pulling a gigantic Pepsi truck using one hand. Page chimed in on the GIF and stated that he remembers Mark Henry doing this sort of thing once in WWE.

He added that since Henry didn't use one hand like how he did, it makes him "The World's Strongest Man". You can check the gif, as well as Page's response below.

i saw mark henry do this on an episode of smackdown



but he didn’t use one hand so i guess im the new worlds strongest man https://t.co/GsaeFga3bf — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) May 14, 2019

What's next?

Mark Henry currently works as a backstage personality in WWE. It would be interesting to see what he has to say in response to Page's tweet.

Do you agree with Page?