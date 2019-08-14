WWE News: AJ Styles' epic response to CM Punk chants on RAW

This week's WWE RAW set up a new feud for the Universal title following Seth Rollins' win over Brock Lesnar the previous night at SummerSlam.

Rollins' next opponent could possibly be United States Champion AJ Styles, who challenged The Beastslayer to a Champion vs Champion match for later in the night. The match, which was the main event of RAW, went in the Universal Champion's favour due to disqualification, after Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attacked Rollins.

After Anderson and Gallows' attack on Rollins, Ricochet came to save Rollins from the beatdown that The OC were giving Rollins, but The OC's numbers advantage resulted in Ricochet and Rollins being brutalised.

When it seemed like the beatdown was getting out of hand, Braun Strowman made his way to the ring, taking out all three members of The OC.

During the match between Rollins and Styles, the RAW crowd chanted CM Punk's name, despite two of the best wrestlers in the WWE putting on a great show. Styles had a great response to the fans as he "crotch chopped" the fans, DX style, much to the delight of many in the crowd.

Don’t know if this was caught on TV, but AJ Styles with the perfect response to CM PUNK chants #RAW pic.twitter.com/vIyK9hTza2 — Tom @ Summerslam (@TQSherwood) August 13, 2019

This is not the first time that "CM Punk" chants have been sung by WWE fans as we have heard them many times before on RAW, SmackDown and at pay-per-views. Styles' response to those chants will give him more heat with the crowd, and probably only heels in WWE can stoke the crowd in the way that Styles did!

Styles, meanwhile, will face Braun Strowman on next week's RAW, and he will put the United States title on the line.

Do you think WWE fans should stop chanting CM Punk's name at WWE shows?