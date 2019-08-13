WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins to face an unexpected opponent at Clash of Champions

Seth Rollins will face a big task at the Clash of Champions.

Seth Rollins won the Universal Championship for the second time after he defeated Brock Lesnar clean at SummerSlam.

The new Universal Champion came to the Raw after SummerSlam and cut an unoriginal celebratory promo reserved for babyface champions. He was interrupted by AJ Styles, who challenged Rollins to a Champion vs. Champion match later on in the night. Rollins, being the fighting champion that he is, accepted the challenge despite being 'injured' and heavily taped.

The main event of Raw didn't have a conclusive winner as Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson attacked Rollins to end the match in a DQ. All three members of the OC then assaulted the Universal Champion.

Ricochet was the first man to run out for the save but he was taken out by the heels. Next up was Braun Strowman, who made his entrance and cleared out the ring before shaking hands with Rollins and ending the night on a high for the babyfaces.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the current plan is to have Braun Strowman vs. Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship at Clash of Champions, which is scheduled to take place in Charlotte, North Carolina on September 15th.

Meltzer stated:

"It is Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the Charlotte main event. Unless Vince changes his mind, but I don't think he's going to."

He went on to explain why WWE may have chosen Strowman and not Drew McIntyre to be Rollins' first challenger in the Beastslayer's second reign:

"I think that's pretty much (set), which is weird because the do everything to make Seth into a babyface and they bring in Braun, who is going to be a super babyface the way that they brought him in and just because he's been forgotten about for a few weeks.

"They didn't have anything for SummerSlam for him. So the people were going to react big to him. They just need some contenders and I guess he's (Strowman) the guy. You know, there's nobody else. They could do Drew, but I guess they're not. Maybe they felt that Drew has been so mired in this thing with Cedric that he's not quite ready for that spot."

Strowman is expected to take on AJ Styles for the United States Championship next week on Raw. WWE should ideally play out an angle in the coming few weeks which sets up the Strowman vs. Rollins match. As reported by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue last month, Strowman is one of Paul Heyman's favourites and is in line for a monster push.

Him being in the title picture proves that is indeed the plan going forward. However, who will be the heel and face in the angle or will we have a pure babyface programme?

We'll have to wait and watch.

