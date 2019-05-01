×
WWE News: AJ Styles fires back at Seth Rollins following their brawl on Monday Night Raw

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
182   //    01 May 2019, 03:56 IST

AJ Styles (right) is gunning for the Universal Title
AJ Styles (right) is gunning for the Universal Title

What's the story?

Prior to his Universal Championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, former WWE Champion AJ Styles made a huge statement on this week's edition on Raw when he ignited a wild brawl against Seth Rollins and viciously put him through a table via the Phenomenal Forearm.

'The Phenomenal One' has now taken to Twitter in order to take another shot at the current Universal Champion with whom he will be sharing the ring in a few weeks time.


In case you didn't know...

Following the culmination of WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles was drafted over to the red brand of Monday Night Raw as part of this year's Superstar Shake-Up and right after his move over to Raw, Styles immediately entered himself into the Universal Championship picture and even earned a shot at the Rollins' title after winning two back-to-back matches on Raw.

Rollins, meanwhile, captured the Universal Title off Brock Lesnar, who was defeated by 'The Architect' in a record time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds at WrestleMania 35 in New Jersey last month, in what will go down as one of the historic title matches in WrestleMania history.

The heart of the matter

This week on Raw, former WWE Champion AJ Styles made a statement when not only did he ignite a wild brawl but eventually stood tall over Universal Champion, Seth Rollins by the end of a crazy night.

Styles' message on Raw was surely loud and clear and after having officially signed the contract for his Universal Title match against Rollins at MITB, 'The Phenomenal One' has now taken to Twitter and has decided to fire yet another shot at 'The Architect'.

Styles posted the following photos of him hitting the Phenomenal Forearm on Rollins and standing tall over his prone body, as he seems pretty much determined to capture the Universal Title at Money in the Bank. Much like Seth Rollins, who is more than confident ahead of his first title defense as well.

What's next?

AJ Styles and Seth Rollins will collide on the 19th of May, 2019 at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, as the two men get set for a highly awaited singles clash.

WWE Raw Seth Rollins AJ Styles
