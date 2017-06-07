WWE News: Alberto El Patron opens up on Ryback's 'Completely Stupid' comment about India

Alberto El Patron speaks about Ryback's controversial comments about the Indian professional wrestling fanbase.

Alberto reacts to Ryback’s negative comments about India

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion Alberto El Patron opened up on Ryback’s comments about India. In a recent interview with Akhilesh Gannavarapu, Alberto gave his take on The Big Guy’s controversial statement and theory about India.

In case you didn’t know...

Alberto El Patron is perhaps best known for his time with WWE where he performed as Alberto Del Rio. The 40-year-old Mexican star has performed in several other notable professional wrestling promotions since his departure from WWE last year.

El Patron signed with Impact Wrestling earlier this year and is now the GFW Global Champion in the promotion.

The heart of the matter

Fellow former WWE Superstar Ryback recently made a controversial statement that insinuated that fans in India don’t have money, while trying to justify why he believes that the country isn’t a desirable market for professional wrestling.

Alberto who was in Mumbai, India for the Impact Wrestling tapings that were recently held in the Asian nation, was probed about Ryback’s controversial statements. Alberto revealed that although he genuinely likes Ryback and doesn’t intend to disrespect him, he disagrees with The Big Guy’s take on India.

He stated that Ryback’s comment was completely stupid, adding that, compared to him Ryback has done nothing as big in the pro-wrestling business.

Additionally, speaking about the Indian pro-wrestling market, Alberto continued-

“I'm telling you this - India is the perfect market for pro wrestling, because there is a lot of passion and love for the sport. This is my second time in India, and I can feel and see how passionate the Indian fans are for pro wrestling. I come from a third world country, from Mexico, where there isn't too much money- we don't have too much money, but we never regret something we manage- we go and spend the money we have in order to be entertained.”

Del Rio then went on to justify why India is a big market for Impact.

“So I can compare India with my country, Mexico. We might not have a lot of money like countries - like Germany, or United States or Spain, but we work hard every single day, to get the things that we like, and to spend money on the things that we like. So, India is a big market - for Impact Wrestling, they want to see us here, and we want to be here. As long as the Indian fans continue to support Impact Wrestling, we will continue to come down here."

What’s next?

Alberto El Patron intends to retire from the sport very soon, however, as of now, he still holds the GFW Global Championship. Fans can catch El Patron on Impact Wrestling that airs on POP TV.

Author’s take

Alberto El Patron aka Alberto Del Rio is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars in the sport regardless of which organisation he competes for. His take on India being the perfect market for pro-wrestling is spot-on, and I for one can’t wait for the Mexican Aristocrat to come back to the Land of the Seven Rivers. Si! Si! Si!

