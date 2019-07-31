WWE News: Aleister Black responds to RAW Superstar's SummerSlam challenge

Aleister Black

What's the story?

After being challenged to a match by Sami Zayn at SummerSlam 2019, former NXT Champion Aleister Black has responded to the Critic Of The Critics' proposition in a recent tweet.

In case you didn't know...

Having made his main roster debut in February of 2019, Aleister Black is currently coming off two huge wins over former WWE US Champion Cesaro, who initially laid out the challenge to 'The Dutch Destroyer' to a match at Extreme Rules.

With his rivalry with Cesaro coming to a close, Black once again laid out a challenge on SmackDown Live, as he pleaded someone to pick a fight with him once again.

Within a few short minutes, RAW Superstar Sami Zayn was spotted backstage on SmackDown Live, as he stated that he's willing to end Aleister Black's hype.

Zayn further added that he is also planning on putting a brutal beating on Black, as he feels that 'The Dutch Destroyer' needs to be exposed. Zayn eventually challenged Black to a singles match at SummerSlam, to which the former NXT Champion has now responded.

The heart of the matter

With Aleister Black marking his first pay-per-view win at Extreme Rules, the former NXT Champion will now be looking forward to shifting his focus towards the Biggest Party of the Summer.

With Sami Zayn challenging Black to a singles match at SummerSlam, the latter has now responded on Twitter, asking Zayn to do whatever he thinks in necessary.

This is what Black had tweeted out:

Do what you think is necessary, Sami. I’ll be waiting for resolve, yours and mine. https://t.co/rpt2fXc8rN — Devil's Blood (@WWEAleister) July 31, 2019

What's next?

WWE is yet to confirm a SummerSlam match between Sami Zayn and Aleister Black, however, expect the two former NXT Champions to eventually collide at later next month in Toronto.

SummerSlam takes place on the 12th of August at the Scotiabank Arena in Canada and so far several notable matches including Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston and Charlotte Flair vs Trish Stratus have been confirmed for the show. Adding Black vs Zayn to the match card will only make SummerSlam even better.