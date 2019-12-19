WWE News: Alexa Bliss names the Top 5 women she has wrestled

Abhilash Mendhe 19 Dec 2019, 09:32 IST

Bliss and Asuka

Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss was a special guest on the latest episode of WWE Backstage on FS1. The Goddess opened up on how she signed with WWE, among other things. Bliss also answered a bunch of social media questions, with one fan asking her about the top 5 women she has wrestled. Bliss gave a pretty interesting list in response, consisting of Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

Check out the video below for Bliss' response and the entire Q&A segment:

Bliss has had an incredible career on the main roster so far. She has won the RAW Women's title on three occasions, and is also a 2-time SmackDown Live Women's Champion. She won the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match last year and cashed in the briefcase on the same night on Nia Jax, winning the RAW Women's title in the process.

A short while ago, Bliss formed a tag team with Nikki Cross and the duo won the Women's Tag Team titles in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match on Monday Night RAW. The reign lasted 62 days as they lost the belts to The Kabuki Warriors at WWE Hell In A Cell 2019.