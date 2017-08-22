WWE News: Alexa Bliss to challenge Sasha Banks for the Raw Women's Championship next week on Raw

Sasha Banks is poised to defend the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss

by Anirudh Balasubramaniam News 22 Aug 2017, 10:57 IST

This rivalry will come to a head in Memphis, Tennessee

On the most recent episode of Raw, Alexa Bliss invoked her rematch clause to set up a Raw Women's Championship match with Sasha Banks on the August 21, 2017, episode of WWE's flagship show, which will emanate from Memphis, Tennessee.

During their segment, Alexa Bliss mocked the Boss, now a four-time Raw Women's Champion, for never successfully defending the strap. " Anytime I've wrestled you, you've either run away or tapped out," roared a defiant Sasha Banks.

The stakes are high for this particular encounter as Banks could either have her first successful title defence, or Bliss could experience a reversal of fortune and pin the reigning Raw Women's Champion in singles competition.

The rivalry between Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss has been almost two months in the making. The former NXT standout first challenged Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire and won via countout. Needless to say, the title didn't change hands.

Banks then managed to earn a title shot at SummerSlam after Bayley was ruled out with an injury. On this occasion, she forced Bliss to submit to the Bank Statement and won her fourth Raw Women's Championship.

In a recent interview with Peter Rosenberg, Alexa Bliss implied that there was no love lost between these two Superstars in real life, adding another layer to this nuanced story.

