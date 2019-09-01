WWE News: Another current RAW Superstar asks company to wrestle on NXT and NXT UK

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 398 // 01 Sep 2019, 13:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see some switches on the rosters?

Last night, history was made as WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales took place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - and main roster WWE Superstar Cesaro had one of the matches of the night against Ilja Dragunov!

Several WWE Superstars from across the other brands were watching, including Vince McMahon himself, and another Superstar has expressed his desire to wrestle in NXT or NXT UK.

RAW and 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis tweeted at WWE to ask if he can work on one of the two NXT brands, with the former 24/7 Champion stating that he's worked on every brand except the two, and would love to wrestle more.

Dear @WWE I’ve wrestled on every Brand except @NXTUK and @WWENXT. Can we fix this please.



Sincerely,

Man who wants to wrestle more. — Mike Kanellis (@RealMikeBennett) August 31, 2019

Before TakeOver, I had the pleasure of joining Triple H on a conference call, where a delegate from SPORTbible asked Triple H about the likes of Drew McIntyre stating that he'd love to wrestle in NXT UK.

Yeah, I think that the opportunity, you know, when we see guys like Drew McIntytre talking about a brand it’s because that’s brand is hot.

If they want to be a part of it it’s not because they want to go and spend an off day there, they’re busy enough. So when a guy like Drew McIntyre says, "I see the UK, I see it on fire, I want to go over there and step in the ring with people like Walter."

If his schedule permits and he has the ability, I’d love to make it happen.

Triple H also noted:

Advertisement

It’s exciting when you have talent in their own time wanting to come over because you know it’s something special and the fans are going to get something special.

Might we see more talent in NXT and NXT UK? It looks much more likely with NXT's impending move to the USA Network and extending to a two-hour show. Only time will tell.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!.