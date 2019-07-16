WWE News: Another Hall of Famer invited to big Raw Reunion special

WWE Raw Reunion

What's the story?

During Sunday night's Extreme Rules PPV, WWE announced a massive reunion episode of Monday Night Raw which will take place next week and will feature such names as WWE Hall of Famers Stone Cold Steve Austin and Razor Ramon.

Another name confirmed to appear is Eric Bischoff, who begins his duties this week as the new Executive Director of WWE SmackDown Live.

Former WWE star and current Hall of Famer Bully Ray noted on Twitter he has also been invited to appear at the show next week, however, it remains to be seen if he will accept the invite.

In case you didn't know...

One name we know for sure will not be appearing at the Raw Reunion show next week is Hall of Famer Jim Ross.

Ross noted that he turned down the invitation to appear on the show despite All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan being in favor of Ross making the appearance.

So far, confirmed names to appear at the big Raw Reunion next week include Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kevin Nash, Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels, Jerry Lawler, Eric Bischoff, Jimmy Hart, Santino Marella, D-Von Dudley, Shane Helms, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sgt. Slaughter, Ted DiBiase Sr. and The Boogeyman.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE star Bully Ray, better known as Bubba Ray Dudley, noted on Twitter that he has been invited to appear on WWE Raw next week.

I was invited...



If we were there...who would you wanna see us 3D through a table? 👌 https://t.co/GZVK4jzY6I — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) July 15, 2019

Bully Ray is under contract to Ring of Honor Wrestling, but it's unknown if his deal will allow him to appear on WWE TV, or if the Hall of Famer would be granted permission to show up on Raw next week.

What's next?

At the time of writing, it remains unknown whether or not Bully Ray will accept the invitation to appear on Raw next week, but it's worth noting that his tag team partner D-Von Dudley is a backstage producer in WWE, making it very easy for D-Von to appear on TV.

