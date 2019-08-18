WWE News: Another NXT star added to main roster match

Greg Bush FOLLOW ANALYST News 223 // 18 Aug 2019, 21:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Isaiah Scott is the second NXT competitor to join the 205 Live war this Tuesday

The NXT Breakout Tournament introduced eight new prospects to the brand this summer. And while Jordan Myles went on to win the whole thing, guaranteeing a shot at any NXT title on the brand, the two biggest standouts were Angel Garza and Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

Who is Isaiah "Swerve" Scott?

Scott is best known as Killshot in Lucha Underground and Shane Strickland across the indies. And while he first made waves as Killshot, his work in MLW, Evolve, gave fans a chance to see a more charismatic side of his character. Capturing gold across the globe as "Swerve", he quickly rose to the top as one of the best talents outside of the WWE.

So when he was signed to the company earlier this year, those that had followed him up until then were excited to see what he'd do. He debuted on NXT during the Breakout Tournament, losing to finalist Cameron Grimes in the opening round. While that wasn't the kind of debut many expected from him, we saw him compete against WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak last month in an incredible main event.

Oney Lorcan adds some Swerve to his team

Oney Lorcan and Drew Gulak will be leading teams against each other in a ten-man tag team match this week on 205 Live. The Cruiserweight Champion has bested the Boston Bruiser twice now, but both times with questionable results.

Since last Tuesday, Lorcan has been picking Superstars that have some history with Gulak. Gentleman Jack Gallagher and Humberto Carrillo used to work alongside Gulak, with the champion and Gallagher mentoring Carrillo when he moved to 205 Live. Akira Tozawa also has a serious personal rivalry with Gulak dating all the way back to the beginning of 205 Live.

MY FINAL PICK FOR MY TEAM IS ISAIAH SWERVE SCOTT BECAUSE OF HIS PAST MATCH WITH GULAK ON 205 LIVE AND HE MIGHT WANT ANOTHER CRACK AT GULAK AND THIS IS A GOOD OPPORTUNITY FOR THAT AND I ASKED DANNY BURCH IF HE COULD BE ON MY TEAM THIS TUESDAY BUT HES GOTTA TAKE HIS DOG TO THE VET — ONEY LORCAN (@_StarDESTROYER) August 18, 2019

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott is another man who shares a past with Gulak, as the Submission Specialist helped train Scott as he broke into the business. Though he wasn't Lorcan's original pick for the fifth man, he's excited to give Scott another opportunity to take on his former mentor.

Who will be Gulak's final pick?

If Gulak's pattern is to be trusted, odds are he'll pick someone who has already kicked off a rivalry with Scott, as he's matched Gallagher with Ariya Daivari, Tozawa with Mike Kanellis, and Carrillo with his cousin Angel Garza. With that in mind, we may see another Breakout Tournament star join the fray, being Cameron Grimes.

Daivari has also been attempting to plant seeds of doubt into Lince Dorado's mind, trying to break him away from the Lucha House Party. And with Carrillo on the Lorcan's team, the Golden Lynx might not have a problem joining up with his enemies to finally defeat the man he claims doesn't represent the luchadors anymore. We're sure to find out soon, though it would be like Gulak to wait until the last second to reveal his choice, giving Lorcan's team as little time to prepare as possible.