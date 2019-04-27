×
WWE News: Another title match hinted for Money In The Bank PPV

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
156   //    27 Apr 2019, 10:31 IST

Money in the Bank 2019
Money in the Bank 2019

What's the story?

Finn Balor and Andrade have been going at it on Twitter, post their SmackDown Live encounter.

The twitter exchange teased a future match between the two Superstars, possibly at the upcoming PPV.


In case you didn't know...

Andrade was drafted to Monday Night Raw during the Superstar Shakeup, where he scored a victory against the WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor. This past week, Andrade was sent back to Tuesday nights, with several rumors suggesting that Charlotte Flair used her backstage pull to get him back on SmackDown Live.


Finn Balor, the newest member of the SmackDown Live roster, faced off against Andrade for the second time in a row, in a winning effort this time. Later, Balor took a shot at Andrade in a backstage interview with WWE.


The heart of the matter

The two high-flyers went at it on social media after Finn got even with Andrade on SmackDown Live. It began with Andrade acknowledging the fact that he and Finn Balor had traded wins, and challenging Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Title.

Balor was quick to respond, as he mocked Andrade via his tweet and seemed to have accepted the challenge.


With the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV still several weeks away, the WWE Universe can expect Finn and Andrade to advance their feud, and finish it off with a rubber match at the event.

What's next?

Money In The Bank emanates from XL Center on May 19th, 2019. Although WWE hasn't officially confirmed the match yet, expect the announcement to be made in the coming weeks on SmackDown Live.

What are your views on this feud? Would you like to see Andrade take on Finn Balor for his Intercontinental Title at Money In The Bank? Sound off in the comment section!


Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Finn Balor Andrade 'Cien' Almas
