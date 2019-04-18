WWE News: Another WWE Tag Team was broken up off-screen at the WWE Superstar Shake-Up

Bobby Roode and Chad Gable are not together anymore!

What's the story?

This year's WWE Superstar ShakeUp is finally over.

Several main event talents change brands as Roman Reigns made his way to WWE SmackDown Live in a vicious manner, while AJ Styles made the journey to WWE RAW.

However, one of the casualties of this brand split was the factions and tag teams in WWE. The Riott Squad was broken up off-screen, while Bayley made the journey to SmackDown Live, without Sasha Banks.

Meanwhile, there appears to be another tag team which was broken up behind the scenes, and only later announced by WWE on the complete list of changes made in the Superstar ShakeUp.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world. The Superstar Shake-Up is the perfect opportunity for WWE to make sure to distribute their roster in such a manner, to have new feuds and fresh matches take place between them.

Done annually, WWE can use call-ups from WWE NXT, 205 Live, and Superstars from WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown Live to mix things up on their rosters. To do this, often factions and tag teams are broken up so that the members can have their own run on separate rosters.

The heart of the matter

Chad Gable and Bobby Roode are the latest team to fall victim to the axe of the Superstar ShakeUp. The duo had only recently turned heel, and the break-up seems to have come out of nowhere.

What was worse, it was not even done on-screen, as it was only announced on WWE's website that Chad Gable was making the journey to SmackDown Live.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what the WWE has in store for Chad Gable now that he is on SmackDown Live. It is possible that he may languish in the mid-card, but hopefully, that won't be the case.