WWE News: Austin Aries confirms that he will be taking time off from WWE on 205 Live

Austin Aries confirms on 205 Live that he will be taking some time off to nurse his nagging injuries.

Aries confirms that he has injuries and needs to take time off

What’s the story?

WWE Superstar Austin Aries made an appearance on 205 Live tonight and spoke about how he thought he would be champion by now. Aries stated that he wasn’t medically cleared to compete and confirmed that he will be taking time off.

In case you didn’t know...

Austin Aries is a 39-year-old WWE Superstar with extensive experience on the independent circuit. Having competed on TNA, Ring of Honor and several other independent promotions in the past, Aries made his WWE debut on NXT last year and has been with the company since.

Aries is a Cruiserweight contender on the WWE roster and been challenging Neville over the past few months for the Cruiserweight Championship, registering three straight losses to the “King of Cruiserweights” in the process.

The heart of the matter

After having lost his match for the Cruiserweight Championship at Extreme Rules 2017 against Neville, Aries had spoken about his injuries and the fact that he wanted to take some time off of the WWE.

Tonight on 205 Live, Aries confirmed his status and stated that he wasn’t medically cleared to be competing in the WWE. Aries spoke about his leg and neck injuries and stated that he thought that he would have become the champion by now. Aries confirmed that he would be taking time off from the WWE.

He was interrupted by Tony Nese, who was then, in turn, interrupted by “Gentleman” Jack Gallagher. A video of the segment can be seen below:

Aries’ official statement on 205 Live confirms that he has been nursing injuries and will probably be taking a hiatus from the WWE, just like he had done after having broken his orbital socket due to a kick from Shinsuke Nakamura on NXT.

What’s next?

In all likelihood, Austin Aries will be taking at least a few weeks off from the WWE. In the interim, Akira Tozawa is probably going to become the challenger to Neville’s Cruiserweight Championship and the two may be battling it out at the Great Balls of Fire Pay Per View with the Championship on the line.

Author’s take

It’s good to see Austin Aries addressing his injuries and actually taking time off instead of trying to fight through them. Even though Aries has been unlucky in regards to getting injured in the WWE in the past, he spun it into gold the last time that happened, so I wouldn’t put it past him to do the same again!

Hopefully, Aries will recover completely from all the injuries that have been nagging him. Here’s wishing Aries all the best in his recovery.

