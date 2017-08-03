WWE News: Austin Aries & Kevin Owens have hilarious reactions to Shinsuke Nakamura dropping John Cena on his neck

Thankfully Cena was okay....

On this week's SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated John Cena to earn the right to face Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for the WWE Championship.

The end of the match saw Cena land badly on his neck, and former member of 205 Live, Austin Aries, and Smackdown Live's own Kevin Owens would post some hilarious tweets.

First, check out what happened to Cena below...

Thank god Cena's neck is made out of titanium. pic.twitter.com/hfh7eqFq04 — #MeelzLive (@MeelzTV) August 2, 2017

To set up the Kinshasa in the main event of Smackdown Live, Nakamura performed his patented Explode suplex on Cena, but John landed on the back of his neck.

Normally, the person taking that specific suplex from Nakamura will land on their stomach.

It is unsure who was at fault, but you could tell in the broadcast that Nakamura said that he was sorry, and Cena replied back with that he didn't need to be.

Check out those tweets from Kevin Owens and Austin Aries below:

Those freaking out over @JohnCena's rough landing must have missed the fact that he was revealed to be an actual transformer the day before. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) August 2, 2017

Aries was referring to the orbital socket injury that he suffered against Shinsuke Nakamura at an NXT Live Event last October.

Also within his tweet, he showed a video recap his own bad landing on his neck when he faced Neville at WrestleMania this year.

As for Kevin Owens, he was talking about the news this week that John Cena has been cast for the next Transformers movie. He is cast as the male lead in a spin-off that is about Bumblebee with a theatrical release at the end of 2018.

On next week's edition of Smackdown Live, expect WWE Champion Jinder Mahal to give a response to Nakamura earning a shot at his title at SummerSlam.

After Corbin's attack on Cena, there could be an announcement for a match between those two on this month's big pay per view as well.

First off THANK GOD John Cena is okay after that suplex. It was good to see the respect Nakamura had for Cena and vice versa.

I follow both Owens and Aries on Twitter because they are always entertaining, though it is unfortunate that Aries had to post a follow-up to those who thought he was taking a shot at Nakamura for being reckless.