WWE News: Backstage report on the mood at WWE programming this week

Bringing back several stars from the past helped the WWE out.

What's the story?

While the ratings might have been a source for discontent throughout the WWE family, it appears that the plan and execution for the "RAW Reunion" episode of RAW had a positive effect.

WrestleVotes is reporting that because so many stars from the past returned to the locker room, the mood backstage this week was said to be "great" and "refreshing".

In case you didn't know . . .

Morale was low among both those in charge and some Superstars due to the declining ratings. Some were not enthused going into Stomping Grounds because of the amount of WrestleMania and Super Showdown rematches on the card.

Things changed after Extreme Rules when Brock Lesnar finally cashed in on Seth Rollins and The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura both won championships at the show.

The heart of the matter

The RAW Reunion wasn't a new concept for the WWE, but what it did was bring back several notable legends (Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin) as well as some stars who hadn't appeared on TV in some time.

Names like Melina, Candice Michelle and Kaitlyn hadn't been seen on TV for a while, and in Melina's case, almost a decade. With so many former stars meshing with the current crop of WWE wrestlers, things apparently turned out better than expected this week for the WWE.

The ratings for RAW this week were the highest of 2019 and WrestleVotes reports that the morale backstage this week for both RAW and SmackDown was high and had a "refreshing vibe".

Source says backstage at TV this week there was a overall great feeing, almost like a refreshing vibe. The attitude and demeanor of the legends at RAW was that of appreciation. This is a change from recent weeks, which can only be considered a good thing. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) July 25, 2019

WWE has tried numerous things in order to turn its fortunes around. They've instituted a Wildcard Rule and even introduced the 24/7 Championship. The man who actually brought the belt to RAW, Mick Foley, returned during the show with hopes of capturing it.

The move to Fox has caused WWE to try numerous things in order to change the product before SmackDown ultimately arrives on the broadcast network this Fall.

What's next?

While the RAW Reunion helped out both the ratings and morale, most of that success came at the expense of the current roster. The OC (or former Club) looked foolish when confronted by Seth Rollins and DX/The Kliq while the women of WWE had little air time. Sami Zayn fell victim to Rey Mysterio and his friends RVD, Sgt. Slaughter and the Hurricane.

It was cool to see a bunch of stars from various periods together in the ring, so it at least reminded people of faces from the past that they may have forgotten.