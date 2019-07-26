×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Backstage report on the mood at WWE programming this week

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
News
983   //    26 Jul 2019, 08:02 IST

Bringing back several stars from the past helped the WWE out.
Bringing back several stars from the past helped the WWE out.

What's the story?

While the ratings might have been a source for discontent throughout the WWE family, it appears that the plan and execution for the "RAW Reunion" episode of RAW had a positive effect.

WrestleVotes is reporting that because so many stars from the past returned to the locker room, the mood backstage this week was said to be "great" and "refreshing".

In case you didn't know . . .

Morale was low among both those in charge and some Superstars due to the declining ratings. Some were not enthused going into Stomping Grounds because of the amount of WrestleMania and Super Showdown rematches on the card.

Things changed after Extreme Rules when Brock Lesnar finally cashed in on Seth Rollins and The New Day and Shinsuke Nakamura both won championships at the show.

The heart of the matter

The RAW Reunion wasn't a new concept for the WWE, but what it did was bring back several notable legends (Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin) as well as some stars who hadn't appeared on TV in some time.

Names like Melina, Candice Michelle and Kaitlyn hadn't been seen on TV for a while, and in Melina's case, almost a decade. With so many former stars meshing with the current crop of WWE wrestlers, things apparently turned out better than expected this week for the WWE.

The ratings for RAW this week were the highest of 2019 and WrestleVotes reports that the morale backstage this week for both RAW and SmackDown was high and had a "refreshing vibe".

WWE has tried numerous things in order to turn its fortunes around. They've instituted a Wildcard Rule and even introduced the 24/7 Championship. The man who actually brought the belt to RAW, Mick Foley, returned during the show with hopes of capturing it.

Advertisement

The move to Fox has caused WWE to try numerous things in order to change the product before SmackDown ultimately arrives on the broadcast network this Fall.

What's next?

While the RAW Reunion helped out both the ratings and morale, most of that success came at the expense of the current roster. The OC (or former Club) looked foolish when confronted by Seth Rollins and DX/The Kliq while the women of WWE had little air time. Sami Zayn fell victim to Rey Mysterio and his friends RVD, Sgt. Slaughter and the Hurricane.

It was cool to see a bunch of stars from various periods together in the ring, so it at least reminded people of faces from the past that they may have forgotten.

Tags:
WWE Raw New Day Mick Foley Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Roster WWE Raw Reunion Show 2019
Advertisement
Top 5 WWE Moments of the Week: June 23-29th, 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Raw: 5 possible shockers for Superstar Shake-up this week
RELATED STORY
WWE News Roundup: Hottest Stories of the Week (24th May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Questions WWE Needs To Answer This Week On Raw And SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
Predictions for the 7 matches announced for WWE television this week
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Performers of the Week (29th June to 5th July, 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Reason why Daniel Bryan was pulled from the Raw main event battle royal
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: Grading tonight's episode (24th June 2019)
RELATED STORY
WWE RAW: 5 huge mistakes WWE made on the night after WrestleMania 35 (April 8, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Matches of the Week (June 24th-28th)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us