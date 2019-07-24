WWE News: RAW ratings hit the highest mark of 2019 after RAW Reunion

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST News 27 // 24 Jul 2019, 03:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE can rejoice with its ratings for RAW hitting the highest mark of the year.

What's the story?

After suffering through some of the lowest ratings in the history of its shows, WWE has tried a lot of things in order to bring those ratings back up. The latest tactic, RAW Reunion, was actually a huge success as PWInsider.com reports that the ratings for the July 22nd edition of RAW hit the highest mark for ratings in 2019.

In case you didn't know...

Having a part-time Universal Champion in Brock Lesnar as well as some stale storylines caused RAW to suffer its lowest ratings of all time back in December 2018. The numbers did rise, but RAW once again suffered record lows for a non-holiday episode on April 29th of this year.

The heart of the matter

In order to increase their ratings back to acceptable numbers, WWE tried instituting the Wild Card Rule as well as the new 24/7 Championship. Those tactics didn't bring in a huge change to things but did offer both some good things and bad things.

While the Wil Card Rule has only helped upper echelon stars or storylines, the 24/7 title rebounded from an inauspicious start to become one of the more entertaining parts of the show.

After it was announced weeks ago that this past RAW would be dedicated to a reunion of sorts featuring many wrestlers from the past, the jury was out as to how successful it would or would not be.

The ratings for last week's show peaked at 2.453 million viewers. The highest mark for RAW ratings since May was the May 20th show when it hit 2.521 million viewers. After the mixed bag that was RAW Reunion last night, the results are the best ratings of the year.

Last night's show broke the 3 million viewer mark, topping out at 3.093 million viewers. Things peaked in the first hour with 3.178 million viewers and dropped to 3.083 million viewers in the final hour.

While it did have some hits and misses, it at least accomplished one thing that WWE really wanted this year in hitting some higher marks with the ratings.

What's next?

It was fun to see some stars from the past like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Lillian Garcia and even a surprise showing from RVD, but the show hurt the current product of stars who will have to try and match this jump in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

WWE cannot always rely on stars from the past to save things as they'll only get older and older. There was some truth to what Sami Zayn said.

What did you think of Raw Reunion? Let us know in the comments below!