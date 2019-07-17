WWE News: Backstage update on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 929 // 17 Jul 2019, 08:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon were featured on SmackDown

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live took place from Worcester, MA. Eric Bischoff was supposed to start his role as executive director of SmackDown Live tonight but F4WOnline reported that Bischoff was not backstage on SmackDown tonight and played no part in how the episode played out. Bischoff is still expected to start in his role soon.

In case you didn't know...

Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff were recently appointed as executive directors of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown respectively. While Paul Heyman has already started in his role on RAW, Bischoff looks like he is yet to start.

The move to appoint Heyman and Bischoff was reportedly made by Vince McMahon and the duo will reportedly have a good degree of control on the shows going forward. Both men will also reportedly be given a clean slate of storylines to start with.

Also read: 12 Rare photos of Brock Lesnar outside the WWE ring

The heart of the matter

F4WOnline is reporting that Eric Bischoff was not present backstage during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown Live from Worcester, Massachusetts. The report also said that Bischoff was not involved in the writing of tonight's show either and made no changes to the script.

Bischoff was originally slated to start his behind the scenes role on SmackDown this week but it looks like that has been delayed as of now. Bischoff recently moved to Connecticut with his family to live closer to WWE Headquarters as part of his role as executive director of SmackDown Live.

What's next?

We don't yet know for sure when Eric Bischoff's first night on SmackDown Live will be but it should be sooner rather than later. It could even be as soon as next week's episode of SmackDown Live.