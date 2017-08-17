WWE News: Baron Corbin calls out John Cena's 'Rise above hate' gimmick

Baron Corbin took to Twitter to call out John Cena.

Baron Corbin in a match against John Cena

What's the story?

Baron Corbin, who recently lost his Money in the Bank contract after cashing it in against WWE Champion Jinder Mahal was visually irritated by John Cena's hand in the matter.

He took to Twitter to call out the former WWE Champion and said, "The pseudo motivational speaker act is transparent. You laughed in my face while ruining the biggest moment of my career. I'm with the girl," referring to a girl who was making a rude gesture in the background towards the direction of Cena.

The pseudo motivational speaker act is transparent. You laughed in my face while ruining the biggest moment of my career. I'm with the girl https://t.co/4WwVXsqyFv — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) August 16, 2017

No matter what you do, there will always be hate. You have 2 choices, Hate back, or Smile and #RiseAboveHate I prefer option 2 ???? pic.twitter.com/XJrjXRTzbb — John Cena (@JohnCena) August 16, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Baron Corbin, somewhat unexpectedly, lost his Money in the Bank contract at the last Smackdown before SummerSlam 2017.

Corbin, who interrupted the main event between Cena and Jinder Mahal, decided to cash in his briefcase after Jinder seemed helpless on the mat post the AA from the second rope by Cena.

However, the 32-year-old got distracted by John Cena after the referee indicated the start of the match which led him to be rolled up for a three count by Jinder Mahal.

The heart of the matter

It is safe to say that the match up between Shinsuke Nakamura and Jinder Mahal isn't the most anticipated match in the SummerSlam 2017 card, even though it features the "King of Strong Style".

One of the reasons being that the match has little to no backstory and the possibility of a potential cash-in probably made things a bit more interesting.

However, Corbin's failed cash-in takes away that possibility, which at the least is one of the most surprising turns of events outside a pay-per-view in recent memory.

What's next?

Baron Corbin will take on John Cena in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam 2017.

Author's Take

The failed cash-in has made Baron Corbin look really really stupid, and at the moment, it doesn't seem to be something that the "Lone Wolf" can come back from easily.

It remains to be seen what the WWE has planned for one of the most talented, and up and coming Superstars on their roster.