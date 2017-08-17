From the WWE Rumor Mill: Baron Corbin has heat backstage in WWE

If your name is Baron Corbin, the bad news just keeps on coming...

by Elliott Binks News 17 Aug 2017, 11:53 IST

Baron Corbin became the 3rd person to fail to cash-in the MITB briefcase

What’s the story?

It’s been a pretty rough week for Baron Corbin, and it doesn’t look to be improving anytime soon. As reported on the Aug 16 episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez revealed that Corbin allegedly has some backstage heat, likely stemming from his recent Twitter escapades.

In case you didn’t know…

Corbin’s never been afraid to talk a big game on Twitter, but in recent weeks he’s seemingly taken things to another level.

Specifically, he’s gone after Dave Meltzer—only the most legitimate and respected journalist in the entirety of pro wrestling—and perhaps more controversially, Mike Gilbert—a wrestling fan-turned-podcaster who served in the military.

The heart of the matter

Gilbert himself has said that he seriously doubts his Twitter exchange with Corbin had anything to do with this backstage heat. But given the way Corbin recently failed in his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt, it certainly seems like Alvarez may be right that he's currently in the company's bad books.

Even if it wasn’t due to the Gilbert incident, though, his badmouthing of Meltzer probably didn’t do him many favours. Not only did it seem more petty than heelish, he was also pretty comprehensively owned by Meltzer.

Plus, it’s also being reported that Corbin has blocked people from within WWE. So, to cut a long story short, he hasn’t been a particularly smart cookie as of late.

What's next?

Corbin is set to face John Cena at SummerSlam which, as well as being a very high-profile match for the relative rookie, could conceivably something of a test to see how well he handles the spotlight of facing the poster boy of the company.

If Cena makes quick work of him at SummerSlam, that may be the final confirmation that Corbin is very much in the company’s dog house, and it could mark the end of his recent push.

Author’s take

These rumours would certainly go some way to explaining why Corbin unexpectedly cash-in his Money in the Bank briefcase this past week, and was embarrassingly unsuccessful in doing so.

And though it may sound a bit silly that his Twitter behaviour is the reason for falling out of favour with higher-ups, it wouldn’t be the first time the company's overreacted to something that, to many, may appear to be fairly innocuous.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com