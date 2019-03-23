WWE News: Baron Corbin makes bold claims about his WrestleMania 35 match with Kurt Angle

Corbin vs Angle is still on for Mania

What's the story?

Baron Corbin recently shared a poster on his Twitter account, promoting his match against Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35.

The poster takes a shot at Angle and has the words "The most anticipated match of the year" slapped on the top.

In case you didn't know. . .

This past week on Raw, Kurt Angle sent the WWE Universe into a frenzy when he announced that he was going to face Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Fans flocked on social media and expressed their disappointment with WWE's booking of Kurt Angle.

Angle's wife didn't seem to be pleased with the decision too but later retracted her statement. WWE Hall of Famer Edge expressed his frustration with fans targeting Corbin all the time.

It's being reported now that WWE has noticed the fan backlash on this match taking place at The Show of Shows. The match could end up being changed with Corbin being replaced with someone else.

The heart of the matter

Corbin posted the poster on Twitter, with a caption that said, "#EOD = End of career". What's amusing here is that Corbin called this match, the most anticipated bout of the year. There's no way Corbin himself believes that and is doing a great job at trolling the WWE Universe.

What's next?

With rumors about the match being changed making the rounds, we might not see Baron Corbin compete in a match against Angle at WrestleMania. If Corbin somehow ends up competing, he will go on to make a unique WrestleMania record.

Additionally, it would be interesting to see how the sea of 80,000 fans reacts to Corbin vs Angle at MetLife Stadium on April 7th.

What are your thoughts on Corbin calling his match "the most anticipated match of the year"? Sound off in the comments!

