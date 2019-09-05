WWE News: Baron Corbin reveals how he really felt after his failed Money In The Bank cash-in

Baron Corbin lost his cash-in match against Jinder Mahal

In August 2017, Baron Corbin looked on course to suddenly become a main-event Superstar in WWE after he won the Money In The Bank briefcase and began to feud with John Cena on SmackDown Live.

Then, one week before that year’s SummerSlam event, Corbin unsuccessfully cashed in his Money In The Bank contract against Jinder Mahal, while he went on to lose against Cena in the opening match at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”.

Speaking to Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling, the former Raw authority figure admitted he was disappointed in himself when he did not win the WWE Championship, especially when fans constantly reminded him about his failed cash-in attempt.

“It’s not just the disappointment. You’ve got to think about the snowball effect of the disappointment, because now all these people that I’ve been rubbing it in their face – Money In The Bank, World Champion, internet, ha ha ha – now not only am I disappointed in myself, but now I have audiences chanting, ‘Where’s your briefcase?’ … That stings, man, I should be holding the Championship right now!”

Corbin went on to say that he has a “What’s next?” attitude when it comes to his WWE career, so he rarely dwells on things that have happened in the past.

Baron Corbin in 2019

After a brief spell in the main-event picture in 2017, Baron Corbin has established himself as one of the top Superstars on Raw in 2019 following his WrestleMania 35 victory over Kurt Angle and his good character work during his Universal Championship rivalry with Seth Rollins.

Having already defeated The Miz and Cedric Alexander in the King of the Ring tournament, the former Money In The Bank winner will face Ricochet and Samoa Joe in a Triple Threat match on the September 9 episode of Raw to determine who will feature in the final at Clash of Champions on September 15.

