WWE News: Baron Corbin roasts another heckler on Twitter
If you come at Baron Corbin on Twitter, prepare for an insult back....
What's the story?
It is no surprise that the "Lone Wolf" Baron Corbin has his share of hecklers on social media, mainly Twitter. He does have quite the abrasive personality, and he will be the first to tell you that it isn't a character, it is how he carries himself in real life. Here is a tweet from one of the denizens of the Universe and Baron Corbin's subsequent retort, which gained over 3000 likes.
In case you didn't know...
Corbin began wrestling professionally in October of 2012 after a brief NFL career. He has been with the WWE for his entire professional wrestling career making his television debut in May of 2013 losing to Damien Sandow on an episode of NXT.
The heart of the matter
At least you can say that Corbin helped the guy out as his number of followers multiplied by 10 to a total of 31 as of this writing. Corbin's response produced several GIFs such as the following:
What's next?
Corbin has been in a heated feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and it will culminate in a match this Sunday at WWE Battleground. He also holds the Money In The Bank briefcase, and he could cash in after a gruelling Punjabi Prison match.
Author's take
Twitter will never have a shortage of people like the guy who claimed he was going to cancel his network subscription, so there will be more instances of great responses like Corbin's in the future.
