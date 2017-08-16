WWE News: Baron Corbin unsuccessfully cashes in Money in the Bank contract

The Lone Wolf Falls, the Modern Day Maharaja Rises

The Lone Wolf has lost his Golden Ticket to the WWE Championship

What’s the Story?

Baron Corbin’s Money in the Bank contract guaranteed him a WWE Championship match at any time. Unfortunately for him, he chose to cash in tonight and paid a deep dividend.

On this week’s episode of SmackDown Live, Corbin failed to win the WWE Championship when he cashed in on Jinder Mahal.

In case you didn’t know...

The Money in the Bank Contract has been a guaranteed championship victory since its inception as a WrestleMania exclusive.

Every wrestler who cashed in the briefcase won a world title from 2005 to 2012 when Cena lost his contracted match to CM Punk via disqualification at Raw 1000.

The next unsuccessful attempt would occur in 2013 when Damien Sandow failed to defeat Cena for the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw.

The heart of the matter

During the main event between Cena and Mahal, Corbin came out and assaulted both men. Corbin focused most of his beatdown on Cena and was about to leave the arena before running back to the ring and cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

As the bell rung, Corbin went to knock Cena off the apron to ensure he didn’t interfere but was caught off guard by a schoolboy pin from Mahal that ended the match.

This failed cash-in attempt makes Corbin the third man in WWE history to lose his world championship match after cashing in a Money in the Bank Briefcase successfully.

The results of Corbin’s cash-in also ensures that the winner of the WWE Championship match this Sunday between Mahal and Shinsuke Nakamura won’t be in jeopardy of losing the title after the match.

What’s next?

Cena and Corbin are scheduled to face each other at SummerSlam and it will more than likely be the beginning of Corbin’s warpath for revenge.

Corbin’s failed cash-in attempt will be mentioned this Sunday and will undoubtedly be a moment in his career that won’t be a fond memory for the Lone Wolf.

Author’s take

This came as a huge shock to the fans in attendance as many expected to see the title change hands.

If Nakamura wins the WWE Championship this Sunday and has a lengthy reign, he’ll have Cena and Mahal to thank.