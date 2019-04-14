WWE News: Bayley and Sasha Banks reveal what they did after losing titles at WrestleMania

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.17K // 14 Apr 2019, 04:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bayley and Sasha Banks are at the center of WWE's biggest story right now

What's the story?

Sasha Banks, and to a lesser extent, Bayley have been in the news of late thanks to rumors that Banks had requested her release from the company following the 'Boss 'N' Hug Connections' loss at WrestleMania 35.

However, a Twitter post from Bayley has revealed what she and Banks were really getting up to backstage after they lost the WWE Women's Tag-Team Titles.

In case you didn't know...

Banks was allegedly unhappy after finding out she was losing her title leading to a backstage incident at WrestleMania that saw 'The Boss' accidentally hurt another Superstar.

She has subsequently, according to several reports, missed Monday Night RAW, skipped out on an appearance on the Wendy Williams show, asked for her release from WWE and is now allegedly refusing to go to work next week.

Read Also: Everything we know about Sasha Banks trying to quit WWE so far

Another report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com indicated that Bayley was just as frustrated but hadn't asked for her release, and Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet added the following backstage information about Bayley and Sasha Banks' behavior.

Heard from a few sources now saying Sasha Banks and Bayley were laying on the floor of the locker room on Sunday, and back at the hotel in front of one of their rooms, loudly making it known they were unhappy about losing the tag titles. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) April 12, 2019

The heart of the matter

Whilst there may certainly be some truth to Satin's report, there is some evidence that suggests that things may not add up.

Most notably this tweet from Bayley indicated that after 'Boss 'N' Hug Connection' lose their titles they were back out into the crowd to support their fellow Four Horsewomen Becky Lynch and Charlotte in the WrestleMania 35 main event.

Advertisement

The tweet sent in response to Becky Lynch challenging Sasha Banks to a fight (which seems to me to be Lynch's way of showing her support to Banks by social media-ing her into an important feud) shows Bayley and Banks enjoying the main event.

But does it also go some way to dispelling the imagery of them both throwing a tantrum on the floor backstage and then again at the hotel after the show?

What's next?

It's important to note that this tweet doesn't really disprove or confirm the reports of their behavior backstage, but it's clear that it definitely seems to have been sent by Bayley in response to it!

What are your thoughts? Leave them in the comments section below!

Advertisement