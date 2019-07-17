WWE News: SmackDown Women's Championship match for SummerSlam announced

"The Hugger" now has a dance partner for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

After successfully defeating both Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss at Extreme Rules in a 2-on-1 Handicap match, Bayley was looking for some new competition. Meanwhile, after weeks of being bullied by both Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Ember Moon needed a partner for a match on SmackDown.

When the time came to reveal her partner for the match, out came the current SmackDown Women's Champion to back up the War Goddess.

After a victory over Fire and Desire, Bayley hinted at who she wanted to face next month in Toronto. During a post-match interview with Kayla Braxton, Bayley said that she was happy to put the "Alexa Bliss chapter" behind her and that she wanted some new competition. She wanted to face a deserving, talented and charismatic opponent that would defend the title with honor "should [she] lose" the belt.

After clearly alluding to whom she just tagged with, Braxton asked Moon what she thought of the idea, and the War Goddess obviously accepted the challenge.

Just like Bayley, Moon was moved to the blue brand during the Superstar Shake-Up after WrestleMania. The two new SmackDown wrestlers both confronted Becky Lynch on their first night on SmackDown when Lynch was still holding both the RAW and SmackDown titles.

Bayley won the Money in the Bank ladder match for the women and cashed in on the same night. Following the Shake-Up, Moon had been misused and was barely on TV. She had been appearing in backstage skits where Rose and Deville would insult her for being herself.

Now that Moon has put Deville and Rose in her rear view mirror, she will now get the biggest opportunity of her WWE career at SummerSlam next month. One thing might put a halt to a one-on-one match between Moon and Bayley, however.

SummerSlam is the WWE's second-biggest show and they'll want to put their biggest names and stars on the show. Charlotte Flair is one of the biggest stars in the company and is someone that management would want at the forefront of a marquee match at SummerSlam.

While the announcement was made tonight that Bayley would be facing Ember Moon, don't be shocked if the match is altered or gets another competitor between now and then.

