WWE News: Bayley wants to defend her title against Hall of Famer

Bayley

What's the story?

It was recently announced that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will be appearing on the upcoming SmackDown Live episode.

WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley posted a tweet addressing Trish and stated that she wants to defend the title against her.

In case you didn't know...

Last week on SmackDown Live, Charlotte Flair lost to Ember Moon via a roll-up, after interference from Bayley. Soon after, Charlotte stated that she is the queen of all eras and deserves a spot on the SummerSlam card. Flair added that she would face a better opponent than Moon at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Around the same time, reports began coming in that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is all set to make a comeback and wrestle at SummerSlam. These reports led to fan speculation on a possible match between Charlotte Flair and Trish Stratus at the upcoming PPV.

The heart of the matter

Now, it's confirmed that Trish Stratus will appear on the upcoming SmackDown Live edition on Jerry Lawler's King's Court. WWE SmackDown Live Women's Champion Bayley noticed the official tweet made by WWE and chimed in on the same. Bayley proceeded to ask Trish whether she would like to have a match with The Hugger, for her SmackDown Live Women's title.

Trish, would you like to have a SD women’s championship match with me? — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 27, 2019

What's next?

As of now, Trish hasn't responded to Bayley's tweet, but expect an answer from her anytime soon. If Trish is, in fact, returning for at least a short run, a match between her and Bayley can't be discounted. Trish's return could give us a string of dream matches, against the likes of Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss.

What are your thoughts on Trish having another run in WWE?