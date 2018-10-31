×
WWE News: Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey fire shots at each other on social media ahead of Survivor Series

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
423   //    31 Oct 2018, 01:45 IST

Champ vs Champ at Survivor Series
Champ vs Champ at Survivor Series

What's the story?

Following the aftermath to a historic first-ever Evolution pay-per-view, the WWE Universe can slowly start to shift their focus towards the last big pay-per-view of the year, Survivor Series and as noted on this week's episode of Raw, the first match for this year's Survivor Series was officially confirmed.

As noted, Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey will square-off for the very first time in a Champion vs Champion match and both ladies took to the social media recently in order to weigh in their thoughts on the dream match being come true.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Evolution, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch made history when she defeated Charlotte Flair in the first ever Last Woman Standing Match to retain her title in astonishing fashion.

Later on, in the same night, Ronda Rousey also retained her Raw Women's Championship scoring a very impressive win over former WWE Divas Champion, Nikki Bella, in the main event of the inaugural Evolution pay-per-view.

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will square-off against each other at the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view in November in what will go down as one of the most historic all women's Champion vs Champion match in WWE history.

As we know, Becky Lynch, who over the past recent months has developed a brand new attitude, didn't waste any time and took to her social media and fired the first shots at Raw Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey.

In a recent tweet, Lynch labelled herself as 'The Baddest Champ On The Planet' and took shots at Rousey's 'Baddest Woman On The Planet' nickname.

Rousey then responded to Lynch as well, claiming that her collision with 'The Lass Kicker' will be a battle between 'An Unstoppable Force' and 'An Immovable Object'. Ring any bells?

What's next?

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch will meet against each other on the 18th of November, 2018 at Survivor Series and thus far, this Champion vs Champion is the only match confirmed for the show.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
