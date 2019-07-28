×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts RAW Superstar after recent conversation

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
569   //    28 Jul 2019, 05:34 IST

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is power and intelligence personified
WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is power and intelligence personified

What's the story?

Dana Brooke recently put forth a tweet, criticizing Alexa Bliss having been booked to once again face reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

In response to Brooke's aforementioned tweet, Lynch chimed in with her two cents on the same; seemingly extending her support and approval in favor of Brooke. However, that was not the case, as it became apparent from her clarification.

In case you didn't know...

It was around the time she adopted the moniker of "The Man", that Becky Lynch began presenting a new side of her personality -- primarily making scathing comments regarding her rivals, trading insults on a regular basis in the ring as well as on social media.

Lynch eventually reached the pinnacle of the pro wrestling world, and is now notorious for her savagely precise and ruthlessly consistent trash-talking persona; not only inside the ring but also on social media.

The heart of the matter

Addressing Alexa Bliss' booking against Becky Lynch for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke opined that several other girls in the locker room could've easily been accorded the spot, instead of handing Bliss the opportunity to face the RAW Women's Champion.

Lynch then put forth a tweet, concurring with Brooke's opinion...In response to which, Brooke went on to thank Lynch, and weighed in with an appreciative tweet ahead of what she perceived to be a potential match against "The Man" --

“Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge .. push me to my limits girl! I’m ready”

Regardless, staying true to the current version of her on-screen character, which sees the talented Irishwoman take no prisoners, so to speak; Lynch stated --

“You’ve earned it” didn’t mean a title shot, it meant an a** whooping for tweeting me.” 
Advertisement

What's next?

Presently, Becky Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's Title against Natalya at WWE's SummerSlam event on August 11th.

Also Read: WWE News: Kofi Kingston on Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman, PG norms and more

What are your thoughts on Becky Lynch's statements on Dana Brooke? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE Raw Becky Lynch Dana Brooke
Advertisement
WWE News: Superstar blasts Alexa Bliss after RAW match against Becky Lynch is announced; 'The Man' responds
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Stone Cold should confront Becky Lynch on Raw Reunion and 3 he should confront Kevin Owens
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch comments on her next challenger
RELATED STORY
3 Superstars who have the best chance of dethroning Becky Lynch and winning the RAW Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch tells hilarious story about Sami Zayn's 'Electric Chair' segment
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top Superstar Becky Lynch calls out authority figure
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch confronts former US Champ after RAW went off the air
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch reveals how complaining helped her
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar takes shot at Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Seth Rollins talks him and Becky Lynch going their separate ways
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us