WWE News: Becky Lynch blasts RAW Superstar after recent conversation

WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is power and intelligence personified

What's the story?

Dana Brooke recently put forth a tweet, criticizing Alexa Bliss having been booked to once again face reigning WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

In response to Brooke's aforementioned tweet, Lynch chimed in with her two cents on the same; seemingly extending her support and approval in favor of Brooke. However, that was not the case, as it became apparent from her clarification.

In case you didn't know...

It was around the time she adopted the moniker of "The Man", that Becky Lynch began presenting a new side of her personality -- primarily making scathing comments regarding her rivals, trading insults on a regular basis in the ring as well as on social media.

Lynch eventually reached the pinnacle of the pro wrestling world, and is now notorious for her savagely precise and ruthlessly consistent trash-talking persona; not only inside the ring but also on social media.

The heart of the matter

Addressing Alexa Bliss' booking against Becky Lynch for the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Dana Brooke opined that several other girls in the locker room could've easily been accorded the spot, instead of handing Bliss the opportunity to face the RAW Women's Champion.

Lynch then put forth a tweet, concurring with Brooke's opinion...In response to which, Brooke went on to thank Lynch, and weighed in with an appreciative tweet ahead of what she perceived to be a potential match against "The Man" --

“Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge .. push me to my limits girl! I’m ready”

Regardless, staying true to the current version of her on-screen character, which sees the talented Irishwoman take no prisoners, so to speak; Lynch stated --

“You’ve earned it” didn’t mean a title shot, it meant an a** whooping for tweeting me.”

I want a chance at @BeckyLynchWWE ! Not sure why it’s always “the goddess” 🙄.. give someone else a chance there is a locker room full of women! Let me show I’ve improved and I belong! — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019

Thx Beckster! Would love a challenge .. push me to my limits girl! I’m ready 💪🏼💪🏼 https://t.co/r84x9FHmXr — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 26, 2019

“You’ve earned it” didn’t mean a title shot, it meant an ass whooping for tweeting me. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 27, 2019

What's next?

Presently, Becky Lynch is set to defend her RAW Women's Title against Natalya at WWE's SummerSlam event on August 11th.

