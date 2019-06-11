WWE News: Becky Lynch confronts former US Champ after RAW went off the air

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST News 170 // 11 Jun 2019, 13:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Becky Lynch defended her title after RARW

What's the story?

Following WWE RAW after Super ShowDown, there was a confrontation between Becky Lynch and former United States champion, Baron Corbin. The current RAW Women's Champion faced off against Lacey Evans for the title, which Becky won and retained her belt after RAW went off the air

Also Read: WWE Rumors: Latest injury update on Cesaro after Ricochet botch

In case you didn't know...

This week on RAW, we saw a tag team match between the team of Becky Lynch and Bayley, the RAW and SmackDown Women's champions, respectively, against the team of Alexa Bliss and Lacey Evans.

Bliss and Evans got the win after Evans landed the Women's Right.

The heart of the matter

After RAW went off the air, Becky Lynch confronted and had an argument with Baron Corbin, who had attacked Seth Rollins, Becky's real-life boyfriend, in the final match of the night.

The Universal champion faced off against Kevin Owens in the headlining match of RAW, where Sami Zayn was the guest referee. Owens got the win by DQ after Rollins attacked Zayn and Owens.

Following the match, Corbin attacked Rollins but the Universal champ fended off the attack which caused Rollins to back away, following which Becky and Corbin argued.

In the match between Lynch and Evans, Lynch got the win and retained her belt. Evans attacked Lynch after the match, but SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley, came to the aid of Lynch, who was her tag team partner earlier in the night, and landed a Bayley to Belly Suplex.

Advertisement

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend her RAW Women's title against Lacey Evans at WWE's next PPV, Stomping Grounds, while Bayley will put her SmackDown Women's title on the line against Alexa Bliss. Stomping Grounds will take place on June 23.