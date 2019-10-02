WWE News: Becky Lynch defeats Seth Rollins to win the UpUpDownDown title [WATCH]

Rollins and Lynch

On the latest episode of UpUpDownDown, Seth Rollins squared off against Becky Lynch with the UpUpDownDown title on the line. Lynch defeated her real-life partner to become the new Champion.

Xavier Woods' Youtube channel

In addition to being a part of one of the most popular acts on WWE TV, Xavier Woods also runs a popular gaming channel called UpUpDownDown. The Youtube channel features a string of WWE Superstars regularly making appearances and playing games with Woods.

On a recent episode of the show, Rollins was seen bragging about being the UpUpDownDown Champion. He also stated that there isn't a man in WWE who has the guts to challenge him for his title belt. Suddenly, WWE RAW Women's Champion Lynch appeared and a match was set between the two for the UpUpDownDown title.

Lynch takes on Rollins

Taking on the moniker of Soulless Senpai, Lynch took on The Champ, Rollins in a video game match with the UpUpDownDown Championship belt on the line. Lynch ended up winning the whole thing with a final score of 1-0. Woods then took the title belt and handed it over to Seth, who got on one knee and presented the belt to the new Champion. It should be noted that Lynch is the first female Champion in UpUpDownDown history.

"Congratulations on another first, an incredible career, life, and I wish you all the best as the first female Champion of UpUpDownDown."

Rollins left the stage after handing over the title to Lynch, who then announced that "Becky 2 Belts" is back. Lynch was given this moniker way back when she won the RAW and SmackDown Live Women's titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, after pinning Ronda Rousey.

