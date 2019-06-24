×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Becky Lynch explains why she came out to save Seth Rollins

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
1.44K   //    24 Jun 2019, 09:19 IST

Becky and Rollins backstage
Becky and Rollins backstage

What's the story?

Tonight's Stomping Grounds PPV ended with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch helping Seth Rollins retain his Universal Title against Baron Corbin.

Soon after, Lynch sent a scathing warning to Lacey Evans, who was the special referee for the main event. Lynch stated that Evans deserved the beatdown after hitting Seth Rollins with a low blow.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Stomping Grounds is in the history books. The PPV's main event saw Seth Rollins defend his WWE Universal Title against Baron Corbin. To everyone's surprise, Lacey Evans was revealed to be the special guest referee for the match. Throughout the bout, Evans did everything in her power to prevent Rollins from winning the match. This included slow counts, turning the match into a no count-outs affair, and adding another stipulation in the form of no disqualifications.

Further, Evans simply stopped counting when Rollins prepared to pin Corbin at one point in the match. She proceeded to slap Rollins and hit him with a low blow, which was followed by an End of Days from Corbin. Suddenly, Becky Lynch came out for the save and put Evans down. WWE official John Cone came down to the ring and made the three count after Rollins hit Corbin with a Stomp.

Also read: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion

The heart of the matter

The real-life couple celebrated together after Rollins' win to end the show. Lynch didn't wait for long to send a warning to Lacey Evans. Becky put up a tweet stating that Evans made a slow count when Rollins went for the pin and went on to slap Rollins in the face, but she crossed the limit when she hit him with a low blow and that was deserving of a beatdown at the hands of "The Man". Here's what Lynch said:

What's next?

It seems like fans who ship the couple are in for a treat, as we just might get to see Rollins and Lynch team up in the near future.

Would you like to see Rollins and Becky form a team?

Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds Seth Rollins Becky Lynch
Advertisement
WWE News: Hall of Famer wants Becky Lynch to confront Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 4 Potential finishes for Becky Lynch vs Lacey Evans - Raw Women's Championship 
RELATED STORY
6 things WWE subtly told us on Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Superstar reveals new product to brutally insult Becky Lynch
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds: 5 Reasons why Lacey Evans as the special guest referee was a great move
RELATED STORY
3 shocking things that could happen at WWE Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Seth Rollins is at risk of losing his Universal Championship
RELATED STORY
5 Fallouts from WWE Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
5 things that must happen at Stomping Grounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds (23rd June 2019): Start Time (US, UK), Predictions, Location & more of Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us