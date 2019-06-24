WWE News: Becky Lynch explains why she came out to save Seth Rollins

Becky and Rollins backstage

What's the story?

Tonight's Stomping Grounds PPV ended with Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch helping Seth Rollins retain his Universal Title against Baron Corbin.

Soon after, Lynch sent a scathing warning to Lacey Evans, who was the special referee for the main event. Lynch stated that Evans deserved the beatdown after hitting Seth Rollins with a low blow.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Stomping Grounds is in the history books. The PPV's main event saw Seth Rollins defend his WWE Universal Title against Baron Corbin. To everyone's surprise, Lacey Evans was revealed to be the special guest referee for the match. Throughout the bout, Evans did everything in her power to prevent Rollins from winning the match. This included slow counts, turning the match into a no count-outs affair, and adding another stipulation in the form of no disqualifications.

Further, Evans simply stopped counting when Rollins prepared to pin Corbin at one point in the match. She proceeded to slap Rollins and hit him with a low blow, which was followed by an End of Days from Corbin. Suddenly, Becky Lynch came out for the save and put Evans down. WWE official John Cone came down to the ring and made the three count after Rollins hit Corbin with a Stomp.

Also read: Chris Jericho responds to Seth Rollins' Stomping Grounds promotion

The heart of the matter

The real-life couple celebrated together after Rollins' win to end the show. Lynch didn't wait for long to send a warning to Lacey Evans. Becky put up a tweet stating that Evans made a slow count when Rollins went for the pin and went on to slap Rollins in the face, but she crossed the limit when she hit him with a low blow and that was deserving of a beatdown at the hands of "The Man". Here's what Lynch said:

You can slow count, you can slap him in the face, but if you nutshot him then expect an ass whooping. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) June 24, 2019

What's next?

It seems like fans who ship the couple are in for a treat, as we just might get to see Rollins and Lynch team up in the near future.

Would you like to see Rollins and Becky form a team?