WWE News: Becky Lynch humiliates Baron Corbin after RAW goes off air

Becky steps on Corbin

What's the story?

After tonight's Raw went off the air, Seth Rollins defended his Universal Title against Baron Corbin.

Becky Lynch came out to Rollins' aid in the end and helped him retain the title.

In case you didn't know...

On tonight's Raw, an interview featuring Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins was interrupted by Maria Kanellis. She stated that she found it desperate that Becky and Seth were calling themselves the first couple of WWE.

Maria proceeded to undermine Lynch's WrestleMania 35 win against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, and added that the only reason Seth's Universal Champion is because Mike Kanellis hasn't taken it from him.

The couple then challenged the champions to a match, which was immediately accepted by Becky Lynch. The eventual bout saw Becky apply a Dis-Arm-Her on Mike Kanellis to score a victory for her team.

Also read: 5 blockbuster storylines for the Club after AJ Styles' heel tur

The heart of the matter

After Monday Night Raw went off the air, Seth Rollins defended his Universal Title against Baron Corbin. The match turned chaotic during the closing moments, as Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch got involved in the bout. After getting Becky's assistance, Rollins hit a Curb Stomp on Corbin and retained the Universal Title.

Lynch and Rollins celebrated together to end the show. "The Man" went on to step over a fallen Corbin while approaching Rollins. Here's a clip from the final moments of the match:

What's next?

The power couple of WWE is all set to take on the duo of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at WWE Extreme Rules in a Mixed Tag Team match. The match will be contested for both the Raw Women's Title and the Universal Title.

Do you think Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins will manage to retain their titles at Extreme Rules? Or will we see new champions being crowned when it's all said and done?

