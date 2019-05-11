×
WWE News: Becky Lynch makes incredibly bold statement on her future

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
356   //    11 May 2019, 08:09 IST

Becky Lynch
Becky Lynch

What's the story?

WWE Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently spoke with Comicbook.com to promote her matches at Money In The Bank.

Lynch stated that her aim is to become the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.


In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch is on a roll at the moment, as she holds both the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles, after having won the same in the main event of WrestleMania 35. Her heel turn at last year's SummerSlam PPV kicked off a long series of events that forced WWE to insert her in the main event of WrestleMania.

Ever since Lynch won the titles, she has been challenging a string of women on both brands, and will be pulling double duty at the upcoming Money In The Bank PPV. She recently roasted her opponent Lacey Evans in an incredibly savage manner on Twitter.

Also read:

Top Superstar breaks kayfabe and calls Becky Lynch 'best friend'


The heart of the matter

Becky spoke in length on her journey just having begun, and stated that she still has a lot left to achieve in the company. Becky said that getting to the top and staying there are two completely different things. She has decided to put every ounce of effort in order to carry both shows on her back, and wants to headline nearly every show that comes her way.

Becky finished off by saying that she wants to become the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.

So now I'm not just going for the main event of WrestleMania. I'm going for the greatest of all time.

What's next?

Becky Lynch will defend her Raw and SmackDown Women's Titles in two separate matches against Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans at Money In The Bank.

Do you think Becky could actually achieve her goal someday?

Tags:
WWE Money in the Bank Becky Lynch Lacey Evans
Contact Us