WWE News: Becky Lynch prepares to get nasty with Lacey Evans before Stomping Grounds

Brandon Ewing FOLLOW ANALYST News 134 // 10 Jun 2019, 23:10 IST

"The Man" Becky Lynch will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Lacey Evans at Stomping Grounds

What's the story:

Lacey Evans and Becky Lynch had a pretty decent match at Money in the Bank several weeks ago that saw "The Man" retain the RAW Women's Championship. Lynch may have won the battle, but you could justifiably argue that Lacey won the war.

She decked Lynch with the "Woman's Right", costing her the SmackDown Live Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair moments following their match.

In case you didn't know...

The rivalry between the pair is continuing to heat up. How will the classy Southern Belle Evans deal with The Man after being left laying in the ring with a Man-Handle Slam? Becky Lynch is prepared and ready to get "nasty" as we inch closer to Stomping Grounds.

The heart of the matter

WWE.com is promoting the Becky Lynch-Lacey Evans feud, insinuating the rivalry may be taken up another notch. Last week, things began to heat up as Evans battled Flair, giving Becky the opportunity she needed to strike back.

It’s becoming clear to Becky Lynch and the rest of the WWE Universe that Lacey Evans isn’t going away anytime soon. Despite falling short in her first Raw Women’s Championship opportunity at WWE Money in the Bank, The Sassy Southern Belle has persistently hounded The Irish Lass Kicker, meaning she’ll soon get her immaculate hands on a second one at WWE Stomping Grounds.

What's next?

Be sure to tune in to tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW to find out what may happen between Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans. Will the Sassy Southern Belle get her revenge on The Man?

