Becky Lynch responds on Twitter after successful title defense on Monday Night RAW

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is known for her fiery promos and supreme confidence on social media. After her successful title defense against Liv Morgan on Monday, she took to Twitter to take her latest victory lap.

Lynch posted a GIF of NBA Legend and arguably the sport's greatest player, Michael Jordan, smiling and shrugging. 'The Man' seemingly suggested that she is the "GOAT" (Greatest Of All Time) and is not sorry about the controversial ending.

Along with the GIF, the champ would simply use the hashtag "#AndStill" in the post. Check out the tweet below:

Becky Lynch defended her championship against #1 contender Liv Morgan in the main event of RAW, which marked 17 years of Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita's epic clash for the WWE Women's Championship on the Red Brand.

Tonight's contest was a back and forth affair, with Becky Lynch being unable to break the will of her opponent. However, in the match's final moments, Lynch was able to roll up Morgan to secure a pinfall victory.

Like Survivor Series 2021, Lynch used the ring ropes to gain leverage. However, the referee didn't notice the tactic and counted the pinfall nonetheless.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley was rooting for Becky Lynch!

Following WWE legend Trish Stratus' tweet supporting Liv Morgan to claim her first championship in WWE, Mick Foley threw his support behind Becky Lynch.

Following Lynch's, Foley took to Twitter to celebrate her victory. He tweeted a photo of himself next to a TV set with Monday Night RAW, showing the champion holding her RAW Women's Title following the win.

"THAT’S MY MAN! A big time win for #BigTimeBecks - on an historic night for #WomensWrestling #RAW @BeckyLynchWWE," wrote Foley.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch's match on Monday Night RAW? Do you think Morgan deserves another title match? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

Edited by Angana Roy